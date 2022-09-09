Video vs audio: which should you prioritize in your streaming set up?

If you're thinking about picking up some streaming gear on a budget but you're not sure whether to prioritize your audio quality or video quality then fear not, we've summarised some benefits of investing more in each so you can decide what's best for you.

You might not be able to afford to pick up the best webcam and the best microphone meaning you may have to opt for a more budget stand-in for one or the other, but which do you sacrifice? It's all down to what type of streams you're hoping to do and what you consider more important.

Why should you invest in a better webcam for streaming?

When live streaming it can make you feel much more connected with your audience if they can see your face clearly rather than just hear a voice and see a pixelated figure. This is both because you become recognizable from just your face, making it a part of your brand, and also because your viewers will be able to see your facial expressions more clearly when you speak.

This also means that your streams could come across as more entertaining with a better-quality webcam. This is because people can see your reactions more clearly, being the case for particularly expressive streamers. If you're someone who angers quickly or pulls faces then having a high quality video feed can help convey your personality to your viewers.

Another thing to consider when deciding between a better quality webcam or microphone is what type of streams you intend to do. If you're planning to do 'just chatting' streams, where you just speak to your viewers with no gameplay, then having a better webcam might be more important to you. This is because your video feed will likely be front and centre of your stream.

It's also worth noting that if you already have one of the best gaming headsets then you likely already have a good-quality microphone without even realizing it, meaning you don't need to splash out on a new one. Be sure to test the quality of your headset mic and see if it interferes with the audio output as this is sometimes the case with 2-in-1 headsets.

Why should you invest in a better microphone for streaming?

It's also worth noting that people often leave livestreams on in the background rather than actively watching them. This means that they are listening more than watching, a reason to consider making your audio quality much more important.

Again, the content of your stream plays a major role here. If you are planning to stream gameplay then your video feed will likely be smaller, which makes it less important compared to your audio quality. People will be paying more attention to the gameplay and your commentary rather than your webcam specifically.

Plus, many find low quality audio to be a far quicker turn off than low quality video. If all your audience can hear is robotic sounds and all the cars driving past outside your house they're much more likely to tune out than if you don't have a webcam on during your stream.

So what's the verdict?

Overall, whether or not you choose to pick up a better webcam or better microphone can depend on what you choose to stream and what is more important to you. However, as a general rule of thumb audio is more important to viewers of gaming livestreams than video just due to the fact that must viewers watch passively rather than actively.

