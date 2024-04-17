Vecna: Eve of Ruin trailer sees Baldur’s Gate 3’s Neil Newbon return to D&D

Neil Newbon features as the iconic D&D lich king Vecna in a newly released trailer for Vecna: Eve of Ruin. While he may sport the same dulcet tones as a certain pale elf, Newbon’s latest role looks a little less Astarion and a little more Withers.



The actor recently expressed reluctance to put Baldur’s Gate 3 behind him and evidently, he’s not done with the wider world of Dungeons & Dragons either. Who can blame him? D&D is considered one of the best tabletop RPGs for good reason.



Part of the enduring appeal of D&D is its iconic 50-year legacy, which the Vecna: Eve of Ruin adventure is keenly tapping into. There’s plenty to catch up with on everything you should know about Vecna: Eve of Ruin but in short, the high-stakes adventure sends a level 10-20 party around the multiverse to thwart what is arguably D&D’s most infamous villain.

To best Vecna, players will have to revisit seven beloved settings as featured in some of the best D&D books over the last five decades. During their journey, they will assemble a powerful magical artifact called the Rod of Seven Pieces.



This won’t be the only path players can take though. Lines in the trailer may even suggest you can join Vecna in his quest to dominate the universe – “Rise with me. For who can stop a God?” If anyone in your D&D party ascended Astarion in their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, keep an especially close eye on them during your Vecna: Eve of Ruin campaign.



As Neil Newbon is one of the most celebrated actors in the video games space at the moment, this trailer gives dungeon masters everywhere a mighty tough act to follow. Thankfully, you have a little more time to practice your spooky Undying King voice before Vecna: Eve of Ruin releases May 21, 2024.

