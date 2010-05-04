Vaughn up for X-Men: First Class

Is Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn about to take on The X-Men ?

It no secret that Fox have been trying to get Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn on board to direct X-Men: First Class.

Although Vaughn originally dismissed the offer, according to EW.com he is now back on board.

The story follows the original X-Men , which will include Ice Man, Beast, Cyclops, Jean Grey among others, as teens at the Xavier Institute.

The irony of it all is that Fox have obviously decided to forgive Vaughn after their fall out in 2005, when he was signed on to direct X-Men 3 , but dropped out at the last minute.

Although there are no casting rumours to report, the really important news, for fans at least, is who will be producing it.

Bryan Singer, who directed X-Men and X-Men 2 - and was the clear fan favourite to direct First Class - has confirmed that he will be on board to produce First Class .

Surely Vaughn and Singer are the dream team fans have all been waiting for? Leave a comment!

