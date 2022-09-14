Various Daylife is the galaxy brained version of a Square Enix name and no one can believe it's real

Square Enix has announced that Various Daylife is coming to Switch, PC, and PS4 during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, and now nobody seems to be able to get over the title.

Various Daylife was originally released for iOS via Apple Arcade in 2019. Think of it as a traditional JRPG where you engage in turn-based battles with a party of four characters. Various Daylife got a mediocre response at launch, but it's now on Switch and PC for $28.99 USD and will be coming to PS4 on September 16.

Various Daylife. The game was developed under the leadership of Tomoya Asano and his appropriately named production group, Team Asano, who you'll probably know best as the folks behind titles like Bravely Default, Bravely Second, Octopath Traveler, and Triangle Strategy. All names that have been pretty relentlessly mocked over the years.

But hey, at least you can connect the Bravely games to their gameplay systems, Octopath Traveler to its eight protagonists, or Triangle Strategy to its plot revolving around three warring factions. Various Daylife could mean anything. A trailer tagline describes it as "an RPG of everyday life and adventure," and that seems to be what the title is going for - but listen, I'm living out some Various Daylife as we speak.

The broader internet's reaction to the name has been similarly confounded.

Okay I'm sorry "Various Daylife" is the most title of all time. Like holy shitYou might as well have just called it "Time Location"September 13, 2022

I wanna say that "Fire Emblem Engage" is a bad title, but we also got to hear "Various Daylife" today, soSeptember 13, 2022

Various Daylife. the name guy at Square Enix is truly drunk on power after Triangle Strategy got approvedSeptember 13, 2022

i agree that Various Daylife is a lame name but it's silly to see the same post all day saying that every Square game is titled like that when Various Daylife is explicitly the same group of devs as Bravely Default, Triangle Strategy, and Octopath so that just seems to be ThemSeptember 14, 2022

We all try so hard to make good parodies of Square Enix's game titles and then they come out with "Various Daylife" how can we possibly competeSeptember 13, 2022

Various Daylife is absolutely fucking unhinged. Square Enix has entered full blown performance art territory with their namingSeptember 14, 2022

so like, people are mostly just babies about Square Enix names, but Various Daylife is a genuinely abysmal titleSeptember 14, 2022

Pretty sure Various Daylife is what I said in a panic when asked about my hobbies during a French speaking exam https://t.co/9rNB5oR4rsSeptember 13, 2022

and don't fucking come in here saying "well -I- know what a Various Daylife is, it's not peculiar at all to me"shut upno you don'tyou have no idea how to handle even one Daylife let alone various onesSeptember 13, 2022

Waking up everyday so I can get on with my pic.twitter.com/3fovdvxUXCSeptember 13, 2022

For my part, I can't tell if I love or hate Various Daylife. I'm going to pull back the curtain on video game news writing so you can get an idea of the level of obsession this title brings me. When somebody at GamesRadar+ writes a news post, we present a list of potential headline options in a group chat for everyone to provide input. Here are the rejected headlines for this story.

Nobody can believe Square Enix really named a game Various Daylife

Square Enix announced Various Daylife and now no one can return to their various daylives

Square Enix is pretty much daring us to make fun of Various Daylife

I can't stop saying Various Daylife

Nothing is the same now that we've heard the name Various Daylife

Various Daylife Various Daylife Various Daylife Various Daylife Various Daylife

On a normal story, that list would be three items long. But this is not a normal story. Various Daylife is not a normal video game. Our various daylives will never be the same.

Various Daylife has brought us to a state where the announcement of Octopath Traveler 2 seems completely normal now.