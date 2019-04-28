Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 reveals the lore and abilities of the Thinblood clan

Paradox Interactive recently released an introductory teaser about the Thinblood clan, which is one of the clans we’ll be seeing in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Along with the teaser, the Bloodlines 2 website also offers some insight into the abilities and classes we’ll get to try out in the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic vampire RPG due to be released in 2020.

In Seattle, which is where the game will take place, Thinbloods are described as being akin to street kids who are essentially treated as second class citizens in the vampire world. As they’re weaker than most, other Kindred clans look down on them. But, as the website reveals, the Thinbloods are increasing in number at “an alarming rate”.

As Thinbloods are newly embraced vampires, they struggle to understand how the Kindred society operates. The website says that “many Thinbloods don’t survive very long” and “they face a struggle to simply exist in a city carved up by established political factions”.

But any newly embraced vampire can earn respect and climb the ladder within a faction:

“A few find work as grunts and runners for less scrupulous denizens of Seattle. It’s not unheard of for a thinblood to gain enough respect to earn a more prominent role in a faction, but they are rarely shown the same respect and legal standing a full-blood clan member enjoys.”

Despite being outcasts at the bottom of the social ladder, they still have some interesting abilities and disciplines to play around with - you can see the 3 disciplines and their powers listed below:

Chiropetran calls on the vampires strong affinity to bats, allowing them to move through the air and summon swarms.

- Glide is the first active power and greatly lowers the weight of the vampires skeleton and muscle mass to allow them to float on updrafts, reaching otherwise inaccessible areas.

- Bat Swarm allows the vampire to summon a small swarm of bats to attack a target NPC, temporarily disabling them and dealing low damage. A maelstrom of leathery wings surround the vampire, harrying and damaging any enemy who dares come too close.

Mentalism allows vampires to manipulate objects through telekinesis.

- Pull can manipulate inanimate objects from afar, whether that be an inconvenient obstacle, or a weapon in an NPC’s hands.

- Levitate suspends a living NPC in the air. After enhancing this power, the vampire can levitate everyone and everything in an area, and throw suspended enemies around like ragdolls.

Nebulation is a stealthy type of discipline which allows vampires to call on their affinity to mist, allowing them to summon and command it.

- Mist shroud envelops the vampire in mist for a short time. It can also make them harder to detect by muffling their footsteps and and make them harder to notice.

- Envelop is the second active power which creates a stationary, swirling cloud of mist that surrounds, blinds and forcefully enters the lungs of any NPCs who touch it.

One of the best aspects of the first Bloodlines was the different clans and how others perceive them. Different clans had different reputations, and some were regarded more highly than others, which Bloodlines 2 seems to be emulating with the political divides in Seattle. It’ll be interesting to see what other clans will be in the mix.