Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt post-launch plans stretch "far into the future"

By published

Sharkmob comments on updates for the battle royale shooter

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt screenshot
(Image credit: Sharkmob)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt devs have commented on their post-launch content plans for upholding the game through the long run.

Speaking to VG247 earlier this week, producer David Sirland was asked about what sort of post-launch content players can expect in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. "We're obviously very invested in this," Sirland said of the new battle royale game, before adding "we are looking far into the future when it comes to your basic overarching planning."

However, there's no "set timelines or anything," according to Sirland. So while the developer team at Sharkmob might be planning "far into the future" when it comes to new post-launch content for their battle royale game, they seemingly aren't ready to commit to any particular content arriving at any particular time.

One thing that's interesting is that Sirland mentions "turn around times are pretty long for a live service battle royale." This comment sort of gives us an idea of how long it takes for a development team to go from conceptualizing an idea, to fully implementing it in the game. Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that the process, from beginning to end, is apparently a long one.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt just launched earlier this week, arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. For an insight into how the game came together from the former developers of The Division 2 at Ubisoft, you can head over to our full Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt interview.

If you've just started out the new game from Sharkmob, you can read up on our best Bloodhunt archetypes and classes guide for a helping hand.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.