Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt post-launch plans stretch "far into the future"

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt devs have commented on their post-launch content plans for upholding the game through the long run.

Speaking to VG247 earlier this week, producer David Sirland was asked about what sort of post-launch content players can expect in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. "We're obviously very invested in this," Sirland said of the new battle royale game, before adding "we are looking far into the future when it comes to your basic overarching planning."

However, there's no "set timelines or anything," according to Sirland. So while the developer team at Sharkmob might be planning "far into the future" when it comes to new post-launch content for their battle royale game, they seemingly aren't ready to commit to any particular content arriving at any particular time.

One thing that's interesting is that Sirland mentions "turn around times are pretty long for a live service battle royale." This comment sort of gives us an idea of how long it takes for a development team to go from conceptualizing an idea, to fully implementing it in the game. Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that the process, from beginning to end, is apparently a long one.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt just launched earlier this week, arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. For an insight into how the game came together from the former developers of The Division 2 at Ubisoft, you can head over to our full Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt interview.

