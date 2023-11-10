Valve gushes about the Switch OLED after updated Steam Deck reveal: "It's just a great product from Nintendo"

The folks at Valve are big fans of Nintendo's Switch OLED handheld console.

After revealing its brand-new Steam Deck OLED on Thursday, longtime Valve employee and product designer Greg Coomer gushed over the Switch OLED in an interview with The Washington Post. Stopping just short of crediting the Switch OLED for paving the way to a Steam Deck OLED, Coomer did suggest Nintendo's updated console proved there was a market for such a thing.

"[The Switch OLED] definitely showed people that the fidelity of an OLED screen is just generally higher," Coomer said, adding that Valve's offices have Switch OLEDs all over the place. "It's just a great product from Nintendo that makes a ton of customers around the world super happy."

The new Steam Deck, available November 16, comes packing an HDR OLED screen, 30-50% better battery life, and faster Wi-fi downloads thanks to a new Wi-fi 6E card. It's also 30g lighter than the original model and has a bigger fan that should help keep those internal temperatures down. Otherwise, Steam Deck OLED has the same guts as the original and looks pretty much identical, with the exception of the Limited Edition version, which has a black and red design.

The Steam Deck 2, which is still two to three years off, is said to be a "next generation" power upgrade.

If you're lucky enough to have the best of both worlds, here are the best Switch games you can play and the best Steam games you can play at home or on the go.