Ukraine benefit comic aims to raise funds with help from Alex Ross, Mark Waid, Walt Simonson, and many more

Veteran comic creators including Alex Ross, Mark Waid, Walt Simonson, and many more are coming together on comic crowdfunding platform Zoop to create a 96-page anthology titled Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds which aims to raise money to support citizens of Ukraine which is currently under invasion by neighboring Russia.

The anthology, created in partnership with aid organization Operation USA, is edited by Scott Dunbier and features a main cover by Alex Ross for the hardcover edition as well as softcover variants by Art Adams, Dave Johnson, and Bill Sienkiewicz.

(Image credit: OpUSA)

Further contributors include Brent Anderson, Sergio Aragones, June Brigman, Kurt Busiek, Howard Chaykin, Joshua Dysart, Mark Evanier, Emil Ferris, Dave Gibbons, Rob Guillory, John Layman, Gabriel Rodriguez, Stan Sakai, Louise Simonson, Chris Sprouse, Jill Thompson, Matt Wagner, and many more.

The full list of creators and their planned contributions to the anthology can be found at the Zoop campaign page for Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds.

"Like everyone, I have been sickened by the atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian people for nearly two months," states Dunbier in the announcement. "I had to do something, anything, to try and help. The comic-book community is full of good and caring people who have stepped up to say, 'I stand with Ukraine,' and to contribute to this book."

Ukraine has been under invasion from Russia since February 24, with international attention and aid turning toward the war-torn nation for nearly two months. Operation USA (OpUSA), which has raised over $450 million for international causes since 1979, aims to raise private funds through the anthology.

At the time of this writing, the campaign has raised $364 of its $35,000 goal with 30 days left to go.