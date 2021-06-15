Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the first two games and Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda series is getting a Game and Watch handheld for its 35th anniversary, following in Super Mario Bros' footsteps. Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on November 12 for $49.99.

The Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the original Legend of Zelda game from 1986, its sequel Zelda 2: Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. That's three classic Zelda games you can play on an adorable retro-styled console to celebrate the legendary Zelda series turning the big three-five.

If somehow three complete Zelda games weren't enough, then Nintendo's also adding a little something extra to the collection. It's not a Zelda game, per se, but classic Game and Watch game Vermin rounds out the anniversary offering, with a 2D version of Link taking on the role of the playable character.

Nintendo hasn't said anything about pre-orders just yet, and considering the Super Mario Bros. Game and Watch handheld wasn't ever available for pre-order, there's a good chance you'll just have to try your luck at stores when the Zelda Game and Watch launches. Though, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding stock, as the Super Mario Bros. version has been easy to find since launch.

I've always enjoyed the look of the new Game and Watch handheld, and I'm happy to see the Zelda version rocking a similar aesthetic. The only real differences are the green outlines around the edge of the device, screen, and buttons, as well as some Zelda-exclusive flourishes. I also love how the device's packaging doubles as a display for the handheld itself.

In addition to the nifty new handheld, Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase brought a slew of Zelda news including new Age of Calamity DLC, a new Skyward Sword HD trailer, and most importantly, new footage of the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is now set to release sometime in 2021.

For more nostalgic goodness, don't miss our round-up of the best retro consoles in 2021. Also check out our picks for the best Switch games to play right now.