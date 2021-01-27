Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skyloft mod proves Hylian time is a flat circle

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can now welcome Skyward Sword's Skyloft into its sprawling open world, thanks to the efforts of the modding community.

Breath of the Wild modder Waikuteru posted a new video that shows how they dropped the central town from 2010's The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword into Breath of the Wild, including the surrounding islands, picturesque waterfalls, and even the interior of the bazaar. In the process of demonstrating how Skyloft made its way tens of thousands of years into the future (maybe, who even knows with the Zelda timeline any more), Waikuteru also showed off some seemingly unused areas from Breath of the Wild's first DLC expansion - because they're neighbors now.

The way the mod works is by dropping Skyloft into Breath of the Wild's AocField, a giant, mostly featureless plain which holds all of the additional areas from The Master Trials DLC. Each of the challenge rooms are concealed in their own invisible domes so they can't be seen from the outside, a trick which Waikuteru replicated for the bazaar's interior. You can even see an unused island in a shallow pond, which may have been the start of a supply room that never made the cut.

Waikuteru asked "who wants a complete Skyward Sword recreation" in the comments for the video, so it looks like we have even more nostalgic exploration to look forward to in the future. Which reminds us that Skyward Sword is the only older 3D Zelda game that hasn't gotten a remake or remaster yet…