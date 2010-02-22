Popular

Your pics: If silent video game characters could talk

By

UPDATED: You told us what they'd say - see the results

UPDATE:After getting the ball rolling with our own efforts (see page 2), we opened it up to you guys on Facebook and the GamesRadar forum. Some of you shopped together your own, while we've made the others up ourselves from your comments. Give yourselves a pat on the back - some of these are great!


Above: Sackboy by Sam Scarfone


Above: Halo 3: ODST by Jeremy Montalvo


Above: Modern Warfare 2's Ramirez by Aodhan Devlin


Above: Gordon Freeman from Half-Life 2 by EII2233


Above: Crackdown by Karl Smith


Above: Zelda's Link by Sam Scarfone


Above: Chrono Trigger byssj4raditz


Above: Crackdown by Ravenbom


Above: Half-Life 2 by JohnnyMaverik


Above: Metroid by Ravenbom


Above: Flower bylemonleafs


Above:Pokemon byHydrohs


Above: SoulCalibur's Voldo by Ravenbom


Above: Scribblenauts by Ravenbom


Above:Dead Space by (you guessed it) Ravenbom again

Well done everyone. Hit page 2 to see our original ideas if you missed them first time round. If you missed out this time and feel like having a go, you can still show your creative side in theforum.

Justin Towell

Justin worked on the GamesRadar+ staff for 10 whole years. Imagine that. Now he is a contributor, specialising in racing games, retro, and Sanic.
