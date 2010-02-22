Your pics: If silent video game characters could talk

UPDATE:After getting the ball rolling with our own efforts (see page 2), we opened it up to you guys on Facebook and the GamesRadar forum. Some of you shopped together your own, while we've made the others up ourselves from your comments. Give yourselves a pat on the back - some of these are great!
Above: Sackboy by Sam Scarfone
Above: Halo 3: ODST by Jeremy Montalvo
Above: Modern Warfare 2's Ramirez by Aodhan Devlin
Above: Gordon Freeman from Half-Life 2 by EII2233
Above: Crackdown by Karl Smith
Above: Zelda's Link by Sam Scarfone
Above: Chrono Trigger byssj4raditz
Above: Crackdown by Ravenbom
Above: Half-Life 2 by JohnnyMaverik
Above: Metroid by Ravenbom
Above: Flower bylemonleafs
Above:Pokemon byHydrohs
Above: SoulCalibur's Voldo by Ravenbom
Above: Scribblenauts by Ravenbom
Above:Dead Space by (you guessed it) Ravenbom again
Well done everyone. Hit page 2 to see our original ideas if you missed them first time round. If you missed out this time and feel like having a go, you can still show your creative side in theforum.