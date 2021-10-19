Xbox will buy more studios, Phil Spencer says: "We're definitely not done"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says his company isn't done buying studios, despite its recent string of big acquisitions.

Spencer confirmed that Xbox Game Studios is still looking to grow by potentially bringing more partner studios into its organization in an interview for the Wall Street Journal Tech Live event , as reported by VGC . Spencer said Microsoft's leadership are "big believers in the power of content" across the board, and one of the best ways to bring more content in is by offering financial stability to creators that it has already had a long working relationship with."

“So we’re always out there looking for people who we think would be a good match and teams that would be a good match with our strategy. So we’re definitely not done," Spencer said.

Spencer also clarified that he isn't being mandated by higher-ups to bring in more studios: “There’s no quota. There’s no kind of timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time, but if we find a studio where we have a good fit, we share what we’re trying to go do and what they’re trying to go do, and if we feel we can both get better together, absolutely."

Being part of Microsoft itself affords Xbox the privilege of taking a "a long-term approach," Spencer said, which includes bringing more studios in when and where it makes sense. Having a bigger spread of studios making more kinds of games will also help the Spencer's other long-term goal of getting an Xbox app on as many devices as possible .