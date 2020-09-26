Xbox Series X pre-orders from Amazon might not arrive on release day

Amazon is sending out emails warning people with Xbox Series X pre-orders that their consoles might not show up on time. The emails are almost identical in language to the ones Amazon sent out recently about PS5 pre-order delays.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley was one of the people sharing their emails from Amazon, noting that it's not the first time he's been told his next-gen console pre-order might not arrive on release day.

Hmmmm...where have I seen this email before @amazon? pic.twitter.com/ssQ8bWovt8September 26, 2020

"We're contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand," the email reads, just like the one Amazon sent out about PS5 pre-orders. The only real difference this time is Amazon includes the promise that it's "making every effort with the supplier to procure more inventory."

This isn't a situation that arose with Sony and Microsoft's next-gen console pre-orders. The company has sent out similar emails about earlier high-demand pre-orders - the most recent I can recall was with Ghost of Tsushima. Just to be clear, if you got one of these emails it doesn't necessarily mean you aren't getting your Xbox Series X on launch day if you pre-order through Amazon; it just means it's a possibility. Small reassurances.

Microsoft has said there was "record-breaking demand" for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders, so there's a good chance you're one of the many reading this that hasn't been able to score one just yet.

