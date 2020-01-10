Xbox Series X may support Steam and Epic Games Store, according to latest rumours

Microsoft's Xbox Series X next-gen console may support Steam and the Epic Games Store, according to rumours circulating among supposed insiders in the Xbox community .

As with any rumour, this information is to be taken with a large pinch of salt, but the rumours suggest that the Xbox Series X may feature a "Windows mode" that enables players to switch the console's operating system to Windows 10, which would give you access to the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms. If true, you could essentially transform the console into a PC, and gain access to a whole library of games you might not otherwise be able to play on Xbox.

It's especially interesting when you take into account games like Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human or Heavy Rain that were originally PS4 exclusives before coming to PC late last year. There are also rumours circulating that Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a PC port , which would mean Xbox players could potentially play it on the Xbox Series X if this Windows mode turns out to be true.

The idea isn't such an unrealistic one. Microsoft has been pushing to create a cohesive, unified family of platforms since the launch of the Xbox one, with features such as cross-play on PC and console, and of course backwards compatibility. We already know the Xbox Series X backwards compatibility will support every generation of console including the original Xbox, giving you access to a huge library of classic Xbox games.

Just from the outward appearance, the console even looks like a PC tower, and it would make sense if the Xbox Series X supports Microsoft's operating system. While we'll have no way of knowing just how accurate these rumours are for now, it's an exciting prospect.

Excited about the next-gen console? Here are all of the upcoming Xbox Series X games confirmed so far, or check out the video below to see some of the incredible games coming in 2020: