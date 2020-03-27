Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the games you can play for free this weekend

Xbox's Free Play Days promotion this weekend will let you try out Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Tekken 7, and Risk of Rain 2 for free if you have an Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate Game Pass subscription.

Members can play the games for free until Sunday, March 29 at 11:59pm PDT / Monday, March 30 at 7:59 GMT. The games available during the promotion will also be available at a discounted price for a limited time, including all of the special edition versions. Xbox is also currently selling a one-month subscription to Ultimate Game Pass for just £1 / $1. Game Pass gives you access to a wide selection of Xbox Games, including some very recent releases such as the enchanting platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge .

The free promotion is a great way to get stuck into some games you've been holding off on trying, and if you don't have any plans for the weekend just yet, this will sort you right out. Here's a little bit more on the three games you can try out.

(Image credit: Xbox Wire)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

As a special operations soldier known as a Ghost, you'll be taking on Cole D. Walker who's played by The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal. Walker is an ex-Ghost with all the same training and combat know-how as you, so he's no run-of-the-mill enemy. Playable solo or with up to three friends, you can take on raids and other competitive modes, and you can also try out Breakpoint's new missions alongside Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher.

Tekken 7

If you're after a spot of fighting fun, Tekken 7's got covered. With over 30 characters to try out, you can test your mettle on the many stages of this long-running franchise and try to master all of the moves and combos. Following on from the story of Tekken 6 and powered by Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 takes the series to the next level with improved graphics.

Risk of Rain 2

You'll be able to try out Hoppo Games multiplayer roguelike with the latest Hidden Realms update. Featuring randomized stages, boss fights, enemies, and items, every playthrough will offer a new and different experience. Available to play solo or with up to three friends, you'll have to fight your way through hordes of monsters and try to escape the planet.

Stay up to date with all of the latest releases with our upcoming games 2020 list.