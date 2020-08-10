X-O Manowar returning from pandemic hiatus in November

Valiant Entertainment relaunched their flagship title X-O Manowar back in March 2020... and then COVID-19 happened.
Well, the publisher has now booked a return date: X-O Manowar #2 has been scheduled for release November 25, with writer Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum and artist Emilio Laiso returning to continue the ongoing series.
"A new threat emerges from the fires of X-O’s latest battle!" reads Valiant's solicitation for the issue. "Can X-O save the day, or does the world need a new kind of hero?"
Here's a four-page preview of X-O Manowar #2:
"X-O Manowar has always been a nuclear missile with the mind of a noble warrior," Hallum says. "He's unstoppable in combat. Need to defeat an alien warlord? Repel an intergalactic invasion or end a war? Aric's your guy. But this time, X-O Manowar is acting locally. What happens when a nuclear missile moves in down the street? How does a superweapon playing superhero save the neighborhood? How does he change the world?"
Originally solicited to come out April 29, X-O Manowar #2 will be released with covers by Christian Ward, Netho Diaz, and Daniel Warren Johnson. Here they are:
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Valiant Entertainment advance-solicited not only X-O Manowar #2, but also #3 and #4 as well. Assuming the publisher sticks to their plans, here's what lies in the future for Aric:
- X-O Manowar #3: "Who would win in a fight: X-O Manowar or a cybernetic tech monster formed out of lava? In order to prevent catastrophe, will Aric hand over the X-O armor to a new ally?"
- X-O Manowar #4: "Does Manowar make the armor? X-O’s armor, Shanhara, receives an upgrade… and just in time to face the biggest villain so far on his path to becoming the hero we need."