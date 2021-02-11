X-Men go corporate in new X-Corp title Marvel says will "revolutionize the Marvel Universe"

After some behind-the-scenes delays, Marvel Comics' X-Corp series is back on track with a creative team, release date, and mission.

Archangel and M will lead this ongoing series that gives a corporate-minded twist on the mutant superteam concept. Excalibur writer Tini Howard will pilot this series, joined by Dan Dare artist Alberto Foche - making his Marvel debut.

"The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the 'Reign of X' continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything?" reads Marvel's synopsis for the ongoing series. "Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield.

"But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense confrontation with one of Krakoa's first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel's wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?"

In the announcement, Marvel says X-Corp will introduce "new concepts that will revolutionize the Marvel Universe as we know it."

Check out this unlettered preview of X-Corp #1:

For her part, writer Tini Howard says this builds off previous business-minded versions of Marvel mutant teams such as New X-Men and All-New X-Factor, and that she was actually test-driving her version of it in the recent Empyre: X-Men limited series which featured this team.

"Empyre: X-Men gave me a chance to test-drive some of the earliest concepts - Angel and Monet as dual CXOs, Jamie Madrox by their side, and the cleaning-up of some of Charles Xavier's portfolio," Howard says in the announcement. "Since then, I've reworked the book entirely - and you'll know exactly why you've waited until now to see what they're up to. I've got a corporate past myself, and it's all going into this book. X-Corp: We're Simply Superior.”

X-Corp #1 goes on sale on May 12, with a cover by David Aja.

