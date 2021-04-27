World of Darkness universe coming to big and small screens

World of Darkness, the tabletop gaming universe that gave us Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, is being adapted for movie and TV projects.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that game publisher Paradox has partnered with married writer-producers Eric Heisserer and Christine Boylan and production company Hivemind.

"The legacy of these stories is way ahead of its time, inviting issues and perspectives other games ignored...This feels like the next step for the genre," Heisserer said in a statement.

The team expects to make announcements for specific titles this year.

It would seem that the World of Darkness is in capable hands. Heisserer is currently the showrunner and executive producer for Netflix's Shadow and Bone series, receiving mostly positive praise since debuting. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay feature Arrival. Boylan also has an extensive resume. She has written for tv series like The Punisher, Cloak and Dagger, Constantine, and Leverage, and more.

The couples' production partner Hivemind is currently developing a spin-off anime and prequel for the live-action Witcher series at Netflix. They also produced Amazon's sci-fi series the Expanse.

Fans were first introduced to the World of Darkness universe back in 1991 when the tabletop roleplaying game Vampire: The Masquerade launched. Soon after followed additional properties, including Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Mage: The Ascension, Orpheus, and Hunter: The Reckoning. Since then, tabletop games have expanded into video games, comic books, novels, virtual reality, and card and board games – building a fanbase through the inclusive representation of race, genre, creed, and sexuality.

We look forward to finding out what titles will be in development for the World of Darkness universe, but as we wait, you can check out our picks for the best vampire movies and the best witch movies.