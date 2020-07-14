Wonder Woman 1984 comic book companion on sale in September

While it remains to be seen if Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 is going to keep its current October 2, 2020 release date due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, DC is forging ahead with a tie-in comic book scheduled for release in September, including a 9-day window of exclusivity at Walmart.

Wonder Woman 1984 #1 is a 32-page one-shot "companion" to director Patty Jenkins's high-anticipated sequel that moves the action from World War I to the Reagan era, or what DC calls the "'totally radical' days of neon colors, leg warmers, portable cassette recorders, and hanging out at the mall."

Wonder Woman 1984 #1's first story is described as a direct tie-in to the film, co-written by its associate producer Anna Obropta and comic book veteran Louise Simonson, with art by Bret Blevins.

"When a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so that Wonder Woman can save the day!" reads DC's official description. "But will she be able to bring 10 gunmen to justice and get back to her tour group in time?"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

A second story is an '80s flashback by writer Steve Pugh and artist Marguerite Sauvage.

"In the ’80s, 'greed is good, especially if you have it all!" reads DC's description. "A reckless mastermind has made the ultimate power move by stealing Wonder Woman’s golden Lasso of Truth, and it’s up to Diana and Steve Trevor to get it back before the worst happens!"

Wonder Woman 1984 #1 features a cover by Wonder Woman artist Nicola Scott.

The one-shot will first go on sale at participating U.S. Walmarts by Sunday, September 20 and then will be available on digital platforms and Direct Market comic book stores on Tuesday, September 29.

Check out the first look gallery of a few pages above: