Wolfenstein: Youngblood lets you play as BJ's twin daughters in co-op

You might have been excited for Fallout 76 at the Bethesda E3 press conference, but actually there's a hell of a lot of hype for something else that got announced, Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The game is set several years after Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and sees you play as BJ's twin daughters in an alternate '80s Paris. The twins are all grown up and are kicking Nazi butt just like dad. And what's even better, is that you can play it in co-op.

The pair seem to be wearing super suits just like BJ's in Wolfenstein 2, and we're loving the fact that one of the twins says the following in the trailer:

“It’s do or die, sis. Just like pop taught us.”

“They’re gonna send everything they have at you,” says BJ in the trailer. “To survive, you’re gonna have to embrace the suffering.”

It all sounds deliciously dark, so sign us up for playing it when it comes out next year.

Interestingly, there's also a Wolfenstein VR experience inbound too, which is called Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. There's not much information about it yet, but it's looking like Wolfenstein is taking over the world.