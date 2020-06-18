Witness the birth of DC's Robin King in Death Metal #2 first look

"Beware the Robin King, to be born in Death Metal #2..."

So says Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 writer Scott Snyder on Twitter, and now DC has come through with some visuals of what that means.

Robin King is a character that has been teased for months by Snyder and DC, and the publisher has confirmed the character will debut - or someone will transform into - this Robin King in July 14's second issue of the event.

"Get ready to scream…with excitement! More mysteries of the Dark Multiverse will be revealed in July’s Dark Nights: Death Metal #2! Along with a hallmark Jay Garrick and Wally West reunion, Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing will roar across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape alongside Batman, Jonah Hex and Harley Quinn!" reads DC's official description of the issue.

(Image credit: DC)

"Can the remaining survivors of Perpetua’s grand design stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what's Lobo doing in space, who is the Robin King, and when will the Darkest Knight appear?" the description continues. "Don't miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC universe, hitting shelves on July 14 from the epic team of Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia!"

The identity of Robin King - and his place in the DCU - is especially important since the (spoilers ahead) apparent death of the Batman Who Laughs in Death Metal #1. As DC frames it today, Death Metal #2 will be "the quiet, chilling beginning to the Robin King's reign!"

"What the Robin King whispers in response to his invitation to ascend beyond groblinhood will haunt you!" DC's promotional copy reads.