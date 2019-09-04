The Witcher 3 guide: All the help you need to defeat the Wild Hunt and save Ciri

Just getting started as Geralt in White Orchard? Then you've come to the right place because you've found our complete Witcher 3 guide, which has everything from specific quests to general tips, and even a guide to the different endings. The Witcher 3 is a huge game and even though it came out in 2015, it still holds up as one of, if not the best game of all time. Here's everything you could possibly need to beat The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3 review

The Witcher 3 review

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

We tackled The Witcher 3 review back when it launched in May 2015 and while the 4/5 score was fair at the time due to optimisation issues, especially on console, those have since been fixed. Keep your eyes peeled for our specific The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch review coming when it launches in October, to see how the game fares on a smaller, less powerful system.

The Witcher 3 tips

The Witcher 3 tips

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

We'll be honest; The Witcher 3 is a huge game. You could sink 200 hours into exploring it's vast, content-filled world and still not have found everything, so why not ease the burden at the start of the game by reading up on our Witcher 3 tips? From alchemy and oils to horse riding and vitality, we've got everything a brand new witcher needs to do their job.

The Witcher 3 armor

The Witcher 3 armor

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 armor is crucial because even though Geralt is a refined witcher with decades of experience, he's still mortal. Our Witcher 3 armor guide has everything you need to know including how armor works, how to craft armor, the various armor sets you can venture out and find, and so much more.

The Witcher 3 romance guide

The Witcher 3 romance guide

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Geralt is such a heartthrob for the ladies that there's a number of different women you can woo on your journey throughout Velen, Skellige, and the other regions you'll encounter. According to the books, Yennefer is Geralt's one true love, but will you swoon for the dark-haired temptress or is the red-headed Triss the one you fancy? Check out our Witcher 3 romance guide to see all the options.

Best Witcher 3 Gwent cards

Best Witcher 3 Gwent cards

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Fancy a game of Gwent? Of course you do, because Gwent is the card game of choice in the world of The Witcher 3, everyone from the Scoia'tael to the Nilfgaardian army plays Gwent, and we've got the locations of where to find every single one of the best Witcher 3 Gwent cards right here.

The Witcher 3 Places of Power

The Witcher 3 Places of Power

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Geralt's five magical signs are one of the most useful mechanics you've got in combat, but they're pretty weak at the start of the game. In order to upgrade them, you need to visit Places of Power. These are enormous stones that glow when you're nearby, and Geralt will usually say something aloud to let you know you're near, but make sure you check our Witcher 3 Places of Power locations guide to know exactly where they are.

The Witcher 3 side quests and contracts

The Witcher 3 side quests and contracts

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Side quests and contracts make up a huge portion of The Witcher 3, so make sure you look at our Witcher 3 side quests and contracts guide. From the White Orchard inn to the far reaches of Skellige and even the two expansions, we've got every side quest and contract covered.

The Witcher 3 endings

The Witcher 3 endings

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Did you know there's 36 possible Witcher 3 endings? Good luck getting the best ending without help. Luckily for you, we've got a complete guide to getting the right Witcher 3 ending for you, so you finish the game on a high note.

The Witcher 3 quests

Need help with a certain Witcher 3 quest? We've covered some of the more popular here which are usually anything where you have to make a potentially game changing decision.

The Witcher 3 Ladies of the Wood

Ladies of the Wood

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 Ladies of the Wood is one of the most famous quests from the game because it's the first time you meet the curiously creepy Crones of Crookback Bog. It's a long quest and one you may struggle with, so make sure you follow our guide to help you through any stumbling blocks.

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena

Master of the Arena

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When you reach Skellige, you can take on the Witcher 3 Master of the Arena quest, which sees you come face to face with Ulle the Unlucky. This is a quest that deviates from the norm and while it's not difficult to complete, many players will get stuck on exactly what you have to do.

The Witcher 3 Wandering in the Dark

Wandering in the Dark

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Keira Metz is your accomplice for the Witcher 3 Wandering in the Dark quest, which you can only tackle if you've completed Hunting a Witch. Tred your way through old Elven ruins with her and brew a Cat potion or two, because boy is it dark in there.

The witcher 3 Family Matters

Family Matters

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Perhaps the most well known quest of all time from the game, the Witcher 3 Family Matters quest is a crucial moment in the game's story. There's a number of parts to it, most of which involving the Bloody Baron, and if you want to ensure you complete the quest properly, make sure you use our guide.

The Witcher 3 Following the Thread

Following the Thread

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 Following the Thread quest is a long and interesting journey that even sees you encounter another witcher. As always, there's plenty of monsters to slay and people to meet, along with a decision at the end that may leave you pondering for a while.