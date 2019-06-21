Win the first Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina spinoff novel!

Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has put a deliciously dark, tongue-in-cheek spin on classic Archie Comics title Sabrina the Teenage Witch, one light years away from the ’90 sitcom version. Now there’s a new spinoff novel.



Sarah Rees Brennan (author of series including the Demon’s Lexicon trilogy) is behind Season of the Witch, a prequel tale set in the summer before Sabrina’s 16th birthday. When a mysterious wood spirit interferes in a spell to discover boyfriend Harvey’s true feelings for her, it backfires in a big way. Sabrina’s always been attracted to the power of being a witch, but now wonders if that power is leading her down the wrong path. Will she choose to forsake the path of light and follow the path of night?



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season of the Witch is available to buy from July 4, RRP £7.99. Thanks to Scholastic we have 10 paperback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!

(Image credit: Scholastic)