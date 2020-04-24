Win Doctor Who series 12 on Blu-ray

Well, series 12 was a bit flippin' cheeky wasn't it? (Spoilers ahoy!) As well as bringing back the Master and the Cybermen, Chris Chibnall's second run as showrunner introduced a brand new Doctor we'd never seen before, laid Gallifrey waste, and then revealed that the Doctor's entire personal history was a lie! All while tieing everything into a niche snippet of continuity from a 1976 story. Blimey.



If you fancy revisiting all that insanity – and reacquainting yourselves with historical figures like Ada Lovelace, Nikolai Tesla and Mary Shelley – then you'll be pleased to know that the series is available to buy and keep on Blu-ray and DVD from 4 May. The box set also includes New Year special "Resolution", while bonus features include commentaries on three episodes and 10 "Closer Look" behind-the-scenes featurettes.



