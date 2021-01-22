Win a pair of custom Twin Mirror Xbox controllers by entering our Twitter competition

Back in December, Dontnod Entertainment launched its latest title, Twin Mirror, and to celebrate they've gifted us a pair of custom Xbox controllers to give away to one lucky reader.

The two controllers reflect the core themes of the game – truth and emotion – and feature custom designs that are reminiscent of the mind palace mechanic featured in the game. They come as a pair, so you're lucky enough to win them you can either keep both for yourself or give one to your favourite player two. It's the 2021 version of friendship necklace, don't you know.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is simply: head to our Twitter, follow GamesRadar, and retweet the below tweet and tag in the friend you'd give your second pad to.

Want a chance to win a pair of custom #TwinMirror Xbox controllers?To enter, follow us at @GamesRadar, RT this post and tag the person you'd give the second pad to! Ends January 31st. Good luck! #UKONLY pic.twitter.com/zcZkpmtxcMJanuary 22, 2021

You will also have to be based in the UK sadly, as this is a UK-only competition. But, you've got plenty of time to enter. Just make sure you've given us a follow and retweeted that tweet by January 31. After that we'll pick a winner and post you the prizes!

