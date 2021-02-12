Win a Blu-ray of Possessor

We have five copies of the Brandon Cronenberg film to give away!

Andrea Riseborough as assassin Tasya Vos in Possessor.
(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Brandon Cronenberg, son of David, is proving to be quite a chip off the old block. His Philip K Dick-ian second feature, Possessor, is every bit as thought-provokingly disturbing as anything by his pop. 

A body-swap thriller, it centres on Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an assassin who uses brain-implant tech to inhabit the body of someone close to the mark and first establish a plausible narrative. Unfortunately, the identity of her latest unwitting host ends up fighting back... SFX's reviewer described the film as "by turns breathtakingly stylish and gasp-inducingly pitiless", awarding it five stars. 

The Blu-ray release comes with three featurettes which tackle the film's look, the two leads' approach to playing the same character, and practical effects. You also get three deleted scenes, and a nine-minute short film by the director. 

Possessor is available to buy now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital HD formats. Thanks to Signature Entertainment, we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. 

The Blu-ray cover of Possessor.

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)