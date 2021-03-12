Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for March 12 - March 16

Where is Xur? As of March 12, 2021, you can find Xur in the Tower on the north side of the hangar. He'll hang around until reset time on Tuesday, March 16. Be sure to see if the stat rolls on his Exotic armor pieces are better than yours, and always grab your weekly Exotic cipher (if you're missing any vaulted Exotics) and Exotic engram.
Here are the individual Exotics up for grabs this weekend:
- Exotic weapon - Monte Carlo: dealing damage with this weapon reduces your melee cooldown, and kills with it have a chance to instantly reset it. Melee kills and normal kills boost weapon damage, and melee kills also refund ammo for this gun. Monte Carlo enables a lot of fun melee-based builds and it's in one of the more competitive auto rifle archetypes, so it's a fun pick for a lot of activities and an easy pickup.
- Hunter Exotic - Knucklehead Radar: your radar is still displayed when you aim down sights. Crouching also makes your radar more precise. The radar is incredibly important in Crucible, so the information this Exotic provides shouldn't be discounted. That said, it won't help you in a duel, so you're generally better off learning to play around radar limitations while using a more powerful Exotic.
- Titan Exotic - Synthoceps: increases your melee range, and improves melee and Super damage when you're surrounded. Like movement-boosting Exotics, it's hard to take Synthoceps off once you put them on. The extra melee range is extremely noticeable, and the damage boost lets you use your firsts like a primary weapon in most encounters. Titan is the best punching class, and this is one of the best punching Exotics.
- Warlock Exotic - Winter's Guile: melee kills increase melee damage. Winter's Guile, unfortunately, is not one of the best punching Exotics. It's not even the best melee-based Warlock Exotic – that probably goes to the lifesteal Karnstein Armlets.