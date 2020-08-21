Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, August 21 - August 25

Where is Xur? This weekend, Xur can be found in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. Look for him north of the Winding Cove landing zone on a cliff by a crashed ship. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, August 25.
You can find all of the Exotics that Xur is selling below. Even if you already own an Exotic he's selling, be sure to check out Xur's roll. If you only have a collection roll on yours, it's definitely worth picking up a new one from Xur. You should also buy his Exotic engram, as it guarantees a new Exotic if your collection is incomplete (quest Exotics notwithstanding).
- Exotic weapon - Lord of Wolves: fires a burst of energy rounds, and has an alt-fire mode that increases its fire rate but reduces its range. Lord of Wolves is no longer the mega-busted super melter it once was, but it's still a fun and powerful shotgun. If you don't have it, buy it, because it's a pain to get normally.
- Hunter Exotic - Young Ahamkara's Spine: increases duration and blast radius of tripmine grenades, and grants tripmine grenade energy when you deal ability damage. These gloves are good for channeling your inner ambush predator and setting traps for enemies, but your enjoyment will depend on how much you like tripmines.
- Titan Exotic - Eternal Warrior: gain an overshield when activating Fists of Havoc. Even as a defensive option, Eternal Warrior is fairly weak, and as a way to augment Fists of Havoc, it loses to several other Exotics.
- Warlock Exotic - Astrocyte Verse: blink travels further and can be used more often, plus your weapons will ready immediately after a blink and your radar will remain up. If you like blink, this is the helmet for you. It's a transformative movement Exotic that actually makes blink worth using, especially for old-school blink shotgunning.