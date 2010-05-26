Wednesday News Round-Up

Harry Potter final movie pics; the new Megan Fox; who’s returning to True Blood ?; Lost reject in The Thing ; Green Lantern 2

Nothing particularly huge this morning, so rather the stick everything on separate pages, we're saving you’re clicking finger by putting it all in a digest… (we used to call them Link-A-Manias – remember those days?)

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part II Pics

Oclumencia.com has some spoilery photos from the final scenes of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part II – only click on the link if you’ve read the book (or you don’t care really).

Lost Reject In Thing Prequel

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who played Mr Eko in Lost (but wasn’t back for the finale because he allegedly demanded five times what the producers were asking to appear), has been cast as Derek in the prequel to The Thing , according to Shock Till You Drop .

Guess Who’s Returning To True Blood ? (Mild Spoiler)

TV Guide is reporting that Zeljko Ivanek will be back as the Magister in season three of True Blood . Okay, that’s not massively spoliery, but some people do get very upset about these things, so we though we'd better invisible text them. But we’re pleased to hear it.

Green Lantern 2

Actor Temura Morrison has told Latino Review that he has completed work on Green Lantern and revealed his character, Abin Sur, may be back for the sequel. “They want me to come back in the sequel. They want to show you my backend story for the next movie. They want to show you how I become part of Green Lantern Corps,” he teases.