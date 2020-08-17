WB's new Batman game gets a brief teaser ahead of its upcoming reveal

Update:

The internet is on the case of the latest Batman tease, and the lastest clue seems to point to the Gotham locations Pioneer Bridge and Wayne Enterprises. They're locations you'd certainly expect to see in a new Batman game, and will no doubt be just one of many crumbs we can expect to see ahead of DC's Fandome event this weekend.

The code is 761 (thanks @tick756)Spits out a map file that looks like this pic.twitter.com/0Pps6eGWYFAugust 17, 2020

Original story:

WB Games released a new teaser for its upcoming Batman game, and like some previous hints, it seems to point to the storied Court of Owls.

The WB Games Montreal Twitter account shared the short teaser alongside a new account named r3dakt3d . It's a silent 25-second reel with some sort of gridded reticle or frame which doesn't really tell us anything at first blush. More importantly, the teaser briefly flashes two distinct images, which you can check out below.

The first image is the clearest and most telling, and it looks like a pretty blatant callout to the Court of Owls, which has come up in previous rumors regarding WB's Batman game. The most notable mention came from Scott Snyder, the author behind the original Court of Owls arc in DC's New 52, who shared and swiftly deleted a tweet with the tease "beware the Court of Owls" a while back. WB hasn't confirmed that this is the focus of its next game, and this teaser image is technically just a bird, but the bread crumbs are piling up.

The second image is very faded and appears to be some sort of ornate door, or perhaps the world's most elaborate padlock. I'll be honest; I have no idea what this is or what to make of it. Perhaps a devoted Batman chronicler can decipher it, but I certainly can't. Equally undecipherable is the code attached to the tweet, which is either morse code gibberish or a placeholder for coordinates. Like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , WB's new Batman seems to be up to its eyeballs in ARG hints.

Fortunately, we have a little more to go on than just this 25-second clip. A teaser website also bearing the name r3dakt3d launched today, and it has a much clearer message: "We have been expecting you. 8/18." The website links to the same Twitter account so it's definitely legit, and its message suggests that WB will reveal a little something about its new game tomorrow, August 18. And according to the website's code, which contains multiple references to puzzles and authentication prompts that unlock new hints, teasers will continue to roll out over the next four days.

The site links to an Instagram profile with just one post:

This isn't the first time we've seen the phrase "Capture the Knight" alongside Court of Owls references. WB Games pulled the exact same trick last September , so with today's teasers, we can pretty safely assume that the Court of Owls is the focus of its new game. The League of Assassins, a somewhat related league of bad guys, may also play a part, but that's more speculative.