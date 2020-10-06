Watch Dogs Legion's Year One plan includes an Assassin's Creed crossover

Ubisoft has revealed its plans for Watch Dogs Legion's Year One content, including co-op, PvP, a new campaign with an old friend, and an Assassin's Creed crossover.

Yes, lore fans, it seems at least in this case, Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs exist in the same Ubisoft universe. Darcy, a member of the brotherhood with the trademark hood and stealth, will appear as a character in the game.

"The AC crossover has been a long time in the making for us as a team," live producer, Lathieeshe Thillainathan told GamesRadar. The Watch Dogs Legion team worked with the Assassin's Creed team to bring the idea to life and create the female assassin.

"Darcy herself is heavily inspired from the Assassin's Creed universe, her movement style, her look, her abilities. She'll also have dedicated content that is specifically part of the AC universe that I can't go too far into it just yet."

Watch Dogs Legion wants you to spend plenty of time in its dystopian London, even after you've finished its main storyline of private security, oppressive surveillance, and marauding grandmas, which is why more familiar couple of characters who will make a return in the game are Aiden Pearce from the original game, and the much-loved Wrench from Watch Dogs 2. They'll have their own storyline with a new campaign called Bloodlines, and you'll be able to play through the main game as Aiden, Wrench, new character Mina (who has mind control powers), and Darcy.

Aiden's inclusion was inspired by questions from fans about what had become of the character, especially after teasers about his fate in Watch Dogs 2.

"The DLC is really about Aiden, and Wrench is part of that story, but then also having those characters being able to play the entire single-player campaign again as those characters, I think players are really going to get a kick out of that."

Alongside these narrative treats, players can expect the standard co-op modes, dynamic events, an arcade-like spider bot battle arena, and a return of invasions throughout Year One. Thillainathan admits he's looking forward to seeing groups of grandmas working together to handle the challenges.

"Part of our goal is to have enough tools in there so that players can create their own version of Legion, tell their own stories, and have fun."