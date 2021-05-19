Warhammer 40,000 returns to Marvel for Sisters of Battle series

This August, Marvel Comics will expand its line of comic books based on the popular army building tabletop game Warhammer 40,000 with a new series focusing on the mighty Sisters of Battle.

Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle will be written by Torunn Grønbekk with art from Edgar Salazar, and will dive headlong into the grimdark world of Warhammer's Imperium of Man.

"...this latest team-up will delight those familiar with the popular tabletop game phenomenon and serve as a perfect introduction for newcomers to the grim future of the 41st millennium that has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world!" reads Marvel's announcement. "The new series will tell an all-new action-packed adventure of the sisterhood of warriors known as the Adepta Sororitas."

In Warhammer 40,000 lore, the Adepta Sororitas is an all-female order with many duties in the Imperium of Man, whose members are not just warriors but encompass a number of duties.

"A squad of Adepta Sororitas, led by Canoness Veridyan arrive on planet Siscia to retrieve a lost Inquisitorial acolyte and put down a heretical uprising," continues Marvel's description. "As Novitiate Ghita's first mission with her Order gets underway, what should be an easy mission turns into something much worse, as an unknown force deep within the subterranean city of the planet rears its ugly head!"

(Image credit: Dave Wilkins (Marvel Comics))

"It's no-holds-barred action, mystery, and daemons galore as the all-female fighting force lets bolters blaze and flamers scorch in this all-new saga!" the description concludes.

Grønbekk counts herself as a fan of Warhammer, even stating that she's done more than her share of "research" on the topic through painting Warhammer game pieces and playing the game itself.

"I'm beyond thrilled to continue Marvel's Warhammer 40,000 line with this new series," states Grønbekk. The Sisters of Battle are everything I adore about 40K. I love everything from their unflinching conviction to their brutal armory (hello, Exorcist!) to the creepiest of all servitors; the Cherub. We're in a universe where attack is the best defense and suffering is prayer, and I couldn't be happier to enter the battle with the Adepta Sororitas. (Expect many hymnals and a lot of dead heretics)."

Grønbekk goes on to praise the art team working on the book while setting the stage for the tone of the story they'll create.

"I'm ever grateful for the opportunity to contribute a little piece of terror to the vast and unforgiving Warhammer 40K universe (and not only because the countless hours I spend painting miniatures can now be classified as 'research.' Thanks, Marvel)!" she says.

"Seeing the story come to life through the art of Edgar Salazar has been a true delight. It takes a particular talent to keep track of all the details essential to the 40K universe, and Edgar is next-level great," Grønbekk concludes. "Combined with the colors of Arif Prianto, the grim darkness of the far future is brought to life in a style you've never seen before!"

Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #1 is due out August 18. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

