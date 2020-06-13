Vertical mining sim Hammerting drops a new trailer showing off the dwarven world

Hammerting is a vertical dwarven mining colony sim with RPG elements, where you'll manage a clan of Dwarves with colorful personalities while you establish and grow an epic mining operation. The trailer that debuted at Future Games Show gives you a great look at what's in store for you in the mountains of Mara. The Future Games Show is GamesRadar's flagship digital event during the former E3 week, which debuted exciting new games and was hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, from the Uncharted series.

The Hammerting trailer shows off the dark underground mines punctuated by bright, firelit rooms in which the Dwarves work. There are massive cauldrons heating up over molten rock, glowing green liquid of unknown origins, and moody, labyrinthine mines. The world will change as you play and grow your mining production.

With a war raging on the surface above them, the Dwarves vow to produce crucial supplies for their allies to help win the war. Your allies on the surface will request you to craft many things, from a surplus of silver swords to fight a vampire army or a diamond-encrusted gold crown for a coronation. You'll begin with a handful of Dwarves who must swiftly set up operations to start crafting ASAP, but as you progress your small clan will grow, build conveyor belts and elevators to lessen the manual labor load, and eventually become known throughout the Upper Realms for their superior skills and craftsmanship.

Hammerting is debuting on Steam later in the year, but will go into Early Access to help refine the title soon. Check it out and put it on our wishlist here .

