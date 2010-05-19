Venice poised to trump Cannes

Cannes 2010 - Along with having Quentin Tarantino as jury head, this year's Venice film festival looks set to top the Croisette - with several high profile Cannes no-shows likely to be ready for screening.



Top of the list is Terence Malick's Sean Penn-Brad Pitt collab The Tree Of Life , which was hotly tipped for Cannes but ultimately wasn't finished in time for selection.

Darren Aronofsky's latest, Black Swan , a psychological thriller following rival dancers Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis (a.k.a The One With The Aggressive Lesbian Sex) is also on the cards.

Other likely contenders at Venice include Colin Firth-starring George VI biopic The King's Speech , Clint Eastwood's Hereafter , Danny Boyle's 127 Hours , Anton Corbijn's The American and Julian Schnabel's Miral.

This year's Venice Film Festival runs from 1-11 September/

Think Venice could be the new Cannes?