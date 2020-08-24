Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York release date set for September

The Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York release date has been revealed, and it's only half a month away.

Shadows of New York is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 10. It's a standalone expansion to Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, following the events of the original story several months later. It features some recurring characters from Coteries and brings in characters from the Vampire tabletop RPG's official New York setting (and the same fictional world that's hosting Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 , though that's in Seattle).

#VampireTheMasquerade – Shadows of New York will launch on💥September 10th 2020💥#PC, #PS4, #XboxOne, #NintendoSwitch. The Deluxe Edition containing amazing artbook and soundtrack will be available for PC😍#vtmsony #vtm #labynight #vamily #visualnovel #bloodlines #vtmcony @IGN pic.twitter.com/TyPoArOR8nAugust 24, 2020

Like its predecessor, Shadows of New York is a visual novel that explores some of the seediest parts of the vampire underworld. This time the central event is the murder of a prominent faction leader: the Anarch Baron of New York City has been killed in a particularly gruesome way, and you'll need to "solve an unsolvable crime" or risk the eternal vampiric power struggle bubbling over into something much worse. Your choices and investigation will matter, as developer Draw Distance has confirmed that the game will feature two different endings

Draw Distance (which is also working on Serial Cleaners , a very different kind of game about grisly crimes in the city) confirmed that it will release a Deluxe Edition of the game on PC which will include an artbook and soundtrack. That should help tide you over while you wait for Bloodlines 2 to arrive in 2021 after its recent delay .