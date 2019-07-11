GamesRadar 2019 Mobile survey: Share your views and be in with a chance of winning a £250 Amazon voucher

Whether you're always on the hunt for the new best iPhone games, or wondering what really are the best Android games found on the Google Play Store, it's clear that the past year has seen a wealth of top notch mobile games arrive on all platforms.

These are the games that are all playable on the device you truly probably couldn't live without - your phone. And of course, it's not just about gaming on the go, it's your information, communication vehicle that fits right in your pocket. Because it's so important to our gaming and everyday lives, we're launching a survey to find out about how you use your smartphone.

This survey is a chance for you to give us your opinion on the world of smartphones, letting us know what you think works - and what doesn't - and looking towards the future of smartphone tech.

What smartphone brands are your favourites? What do you look for in a phone? We would love to know.

And what's more, for completing this survey - it only takes 5 minutes, tops - we'll enter you into a prize draw to win a £250 Amazon voucher. So the only question that'll remain after finishing the survey is what you're going to spend your winnings on.

The survey will be open until July 26, so you've not got long to enter (T&Cs apply, UK entrants only). So if you want to be in with the chance of winning £250 of Amazon vouchers, as well as sharing your thoughts on the future of smartphones, click here to start the survey. Good luck!

For full terms and conditions, click here