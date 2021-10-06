Twitch confirms site breach and is investigating

Twitch has confirmed reports that the streaming service has been breached and is currently trying to establish the extent of it.

A statement published on Twitter earlier today, October 6, reads: "We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

This is the first statement from the company after reports that a huge data leak had taken place (via VGC). These reports stem from a 125GB torrent file that was posted to an internet forum which reportedly includes source files for the site, creator payouts from 2019, and encrypted passwords. VGC reports that that the justification for the leak was that it would “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”.

The leak also reportedly revealed the existence of a service that was in development called 'Vapor', which appears to be an Amazon Games Studio competitor to Steam which would be integrated with Twitch. Amazon and Amazon Games Studio is yet to comment on details of the leak.

With a major breach like this, you really should change your Twitch password - and any password associated with the account - immediately. It's also worth turning on two-factor authentication with your Twitch account, as this means that any attempt to log in to your account will be flagged via your mobile phone.

We'll update this story as soon as Twitch confirms the extent of the leak.