True Blood Season Three Casting News

Two more new characters have been cast for season three of HBO’s smash hit vampire series True Blood, according to EW.com’s Ausiello Files .

Tony-nominated actress J Smith-Cameron will play the recurring role of shapeshifter Sam’s estranged mother, Melinda, who is apparently dirt-poor, hungover, and trashy-looking. Prison Break’s Marshall Allman has previously been announced as playing her other her son (Sam’s younger brother) while Melinda’s equally scuzzy hubby, Joe Lee, is yet to be cast.

Meanwhile, Tudors star James Frain (he played Thomas Cromwell) has been cast as Franklin Mott (no relation to Wilf, sadly – we'd love to see Bernard Cribbins in True Blood). Mott is Tara’s over-protective new boyfriend, who just happens to be a vampire. Of course. In the original books, Franklin is essentially Tara’s sugar daddy, but Ausiello speculates that showrunner Alan Ball will take the character in a different direction.