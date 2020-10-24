Travis Scott PS5 video kicks off "strategic creative partnership"

In one of the more unexpected bits of PS5 marketing we've seen so far, rapper Travis Scott has released a brief promotional video where he looks very happy with the next-gen PlayStation in his possession.

The video kicks off with appearances from "key people that worked on different aspects" of PS5, eventually showing Scott kicked back on the couch with a PS5 DualSense in his hands. The face he makes when the PS5 boots up is what I imagine we'll all look like come launch day. Check it out:

In an accompanying PlayStation Blog, marketing head Eric Lempel detailed the origins and strategy behind Sony's collab with Travis Scott, which is being called a "strategic creative partnership." According to Lempel, Scott's innovative, boundary-pushing style jives well with the PlayStation brand, and it just worked out that Scott is also a huge PlayStation fan. Likewise, we have some "innovative products" to look forward to from PlayStation and Scott's Cactus Jack brand.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team," Scott said of his partnership with Sony. "Most importantly I'm excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"

Curiously, Snoop Dogg revealed today that he's been sent an Xbox Series X fridge from Microsoft. The Instagram post has since been deleted, but it looks like the two rappers could be involved in rivaling partnerships with Sony and Microsoft.

Have a look at our own breakdown of PS5 vs Xbox Series X before both consoles launch next month.