Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 soundtrack revealed in Spotify playlist

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, the long-awaited remaster, is going to have most of our fave songs from the series on it, if a Spotify playlist from the developer is to be believed.

Developer Vicarious Visions uploaded the aptly-titled "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2" playlist on Spotify yesterday, and as we reported in the initial announcement of the remaster, it looks like a large swath of the OG tunes are covered. The playlist has everything from "Superman" by Goldfinger and "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" by Primus to Rage Against the Machine's "Guerilla Radio." Yes, I've already downloaded the playlist so I can listen to it on my next run.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 soundtrack

"Police Truck" by Dead Kennedys

"Superman" by Goldfinger

"Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" by Primus

"New Girl" by The Suicide Machines

"Here and Now" by The Ernies

"Euro-Barge" by The Vandals

"Blood Brothers" by Papa Roach

"Guerilla Radio" by Rage Against the Machine

"Pin the Tail on the Donkey" by Naughty by Nature

"You" by Bad Religion

"When Worlds Collide" by Powerman 5000

"No Cigar" by Millencolin

"Cyclone" by Dub Pistols

"May 16" by Lagwagon

"Subculture - Dieselboy + Kaos VIP" by Styles of Beyond

"Heavy Metal Winner" by Consumed

"Evil Eye" by Fu Manchu

"Five Lessons Learned" by Swingin' Utters

The playlist currently only has 18 songs on it, while the soundtracks for the original two Tony Hawk games had a total of 26 songs. Notably absent are "Bring the Noise" by Anthrax and "Public Enemy" and "Cyco Vision" by Suicidal Tendencies (or as me and my sister heard it as children: "Psycho Fishes").

However, as Polygon points out , Activision and Vicarious Visions shared a teaser image for the soundtrack that features two artists whose songs are not currently on the Spotify playlist - Evenrude and Speedealer - so perhaps they're just sorting out royalties right now.

Songs missing from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 soundtrack

"Vilified" by Evenrude

"Screamer" by Speedealer

"Nothing to Me" by Speedealer

"Bring the Noise" by Anthrax

"Cyco Vision" Suicidal Tendencies

"Committed" by Unsane

"B-Boy Document 99" by The High and Mighty, feat. Mos Def and Mad Skillz

"Out With the Old" by Alley Life

"Ain't Got Time to Waste" by Aim (THPS1 PAL PlayStation and Dreamcast versions)

"Blue Thunder" by Aquasky (THPS1 PAL PlayStation and Dreamcast versions)

"Le Hot" by Grand Unified (THPS1 PAL PlayStation and Dreamcast versions)

"Born Allah" by City Stars (not on the THPS2 soundtrack, but featured in Kareem Campbell's pro tape)

Again, it looks like some of these songs may end up on the soundtrack anyway, so I can relive my childhood by playing Elissa Steamer while manically screaming "psycho fishes" at the television. I can't wait.