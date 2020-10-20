Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 gets private lobbies and other personal party features

Vicarious Visions has added the ability to create private skate matches in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 . The game's first update since launch adds a couple of other convenience features for friends looking to skate together in private matches, including party migration and leader promotion.

Until now, the only way to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 with a friend was in-person with split-screen co-op or online in a public lobby, so this update is a pretty big deal. Now you can create a private lobby and face off competitively or just hang out in Free Skate, and the multiplayer feature is available for all maps, official and custom. Surely a godsend to friends staying in touch in online games more than hanging out in-person these days.

We're excited to announce that personal party features are now live in Multiplayer including private skate sessions, party migration, and leader promotion. Play against friends in your own private matches in all maps or your own Create-A-Parks, or hang out in Free Skate. #THPSOctober 20, 2020

The studio announced the oft-requested addition in a tweet on Tuesday, confirming that the new update is available to download now. Vicarious Visions hasn't released the full patch notes just yet, but the ever-reliable Reddit community has you covered. There's the aforementioned party migration and leader promotion features, as well as a few bug fixes and minor changes. The kicker to railspan gap and heavy traffic challenge have been fixed, the BS Rocket Tailslide has been renamed the BS Fein Slide, and there are some other nonspecific Party fixes.