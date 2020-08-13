Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 renames move to honor deaf skater who created it

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 has a move you may not recognize, but it's just a renamed version of an iconic move that's honoring its creator's legacy.

Tony Hawk took to Instagram to explain the thought process behind the "Weddle" grab in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster, which is named after deaf skater Chris Weddle. "For nearly 40 years, we've shamelessly referred to this trick as the "mute" air/grab," Hawk writes. He goes on to explain how, in 1981, a Colton, California skatepark local named Chris Weddle was the first to modify the "indy" air by grabbing the board with his front hand. Since the other skatepark regulars referred to Weddle as a "quiet, mute guy" they called it the mute air, a decision Hawk chalks up to "naive youth."

"In recent years a few people have reached out to Chris (who still skaters) about this trick, and the name it was given," Hawk continues. "He has been very gracious in his response but it is obvious that a different name would have honored his legacy, as he is hearing impaired but not lacking speech." When Hawk reached out to Weddle during his research on trick origins, Weddle suggested it be named the "deaf" or "weddle" grab. Hawk went with the latter, writing "so as we embark on the upcoming @tonyhawkthegame demo release, some of you might notice a trick name change: The Weddle Grab."

Weddle celebrated the proper homage to his legacy by snapping a picture of himself pulling off the move named after him. I'm not crying, you're crying.