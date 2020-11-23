Tomb Raider Reloaded has a teaser trailer packed with monsters, treasure, and Lara Croft

Tomb Raider Reloaded is on the way, and there's a brand new teaser trailer to check out.

The trailer itself is on the short side, but packs a lot of action into less than a minute of runtime. The footage shows off the various mysterious places where you'll venture as a player, and plenty of scary-looking enemies that the player will face, complete with an ending where Lara Croft takes off with her signature dual pistols, fading into the logo for the new mobile game.

The teaser promises plenty of the typical action that we've come to expect from the Tomb Raider series, and boasts an almost cartoony style that adds plenty of artistic flair to the scenery and characters. Lara looks about as classic as a design could get, wearing her usual tank top and shorts and having her hair in its signature braid. All in all, it's looking like a classic Tomb Raider experience.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is set to be a free to play action arcade game that will be developed by Emerald City Games and published by Square Enix London Mobile. Square Enix published the trailer on their official YouTube account, and indicated that more news will be on the way soon. It looks like we'll have to wait a while longer for more hard details about the game itself.

While there's no official hard release date yet, players can look forward to playing Tomb Raider Reloaded when it's due for release on mobile sometime in 2021.

