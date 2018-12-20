This War of Mine raises $500,000 for War Child charity

Prepare to feel warm and fuzzy, 11 bit studios just revealed that it's raised more than $500,000 for British non-profit War Child with the DLC for its 2014 game, This War of Mine.

The DLC added graffiti from famous artists - including M-City, Gabriel "Specter" Reese, SeaCreative, Emir Cerimovic, Fauxreel and Mateusz Waluś - and every cent of 11 bit's take went to the charity.

"Since the launch on November 15th, more than $500,000 has been donated to the cause. You made it happen. You are the truly the best. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," said the studio.

The money has helped children across Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen, and has had made real changes, like helping to provide summer schooling to 457 students in Iraq and finding foster families for children in Bambari in the Central African Republic.

If you want to support War Child UK, you can do it directly at its website or by buying the This War of Mine Charity DLC on Steam. War Child also receives $1 from each This War of Mine: The Little Ones DLC purchase.