This is your last chance to make Snowboys in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The snow-covered landscapes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will begin disappearing from player's islands as early as this week.

The snow, which first appeared when Winter arrived in late November (for players in the Northern Hemisphere), provided players with lots to do, including building perfect Snowboys for Ice and Frozen recipes, and catching snowflakes to craft those items with.

Sadly for some, this may be your last chance to do all of this as according to the Animal Crossing wiki page the snow is expected to disappear on February 25. If you're playing in the Southern Hemisphere, however, snow is only a few months away for you and is expected around May 26.

If you’re now rushing to get those last few recipes, take a look at our how to build a perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, along with our hint that dung beetles can make perfect snowboys to make the most of these last chilly days.

It isn’t all bad though. Once the snow has gone, players can start to embrace Spring, which also brings with it several upcoming events and updates. Not only will the seasonal Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish , and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs change, but the non-fruit sprouting trees will start resembling candy floss around the start of April as Cherry Blossom season begins again. Make sure you start collecting all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes soon as the petals will all disappear by April 9.

Other events will start taking place this upcoming season too, including everyone’s favorite - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day . Don’t forget Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day tour and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day are also on the horizon.

Finally, the next thing players can look forward to this Spring is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario update , which is available from February 25. Players will soon be able to decorate their snow-free island with Mario-themed items such as Warp Pipes, Mushroom Platforms, Thwomps, and so much more.