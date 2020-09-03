This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Summer Games shooting range run is record-breakingly fast

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player has beaten the Summer Games Shooting Range challenge in just 9.9 seconds, setting what appears to be the new record for the ongoing tournament in Infinity Ward's first-person shooter.

Posting his footage on Reddit, Sarabro manages to shoot all 40 targets in King in under 10 seconds flat, easily nabbing the Gold medal awarded as part of Modern Warfare's Summer Games event, which lets players earn new weapon Blueprints by completing solo challenges online.

So, how do they do it? Well, mainly through some seriously good aim, but Sarabro also doesn't reload either of his pistols once, and rarely fires more than one bullet at a target, saving precious ammunition and thus cutting down his record time even further.

It's also worth mentioning that they're playing with a mouse and keyboard on PC, which naturally offers a better experience for precision-based challenges such as this one. That said, a user in the comments beneath Sarabro's footage has claimed that the best console players are also hitting around 10 seconds using a controller, so the disparity isn't too large.

The Summer Games playlist is spearheading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 Reloaded, which has introduced a ton of new content into Infinity Ward's ever expanding shooter, including some key changes to Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of its Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War themed shake-up.

