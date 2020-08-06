Things get messy in Dceased: Dead Planet #3 preview

Writer Tom Taylor's other digital-first DC series DCeased: Dead Planet put its second issue on sale this week, so that means it's time for the publisher to start previewing the next issue, September 1's DCeased: Dead Planet #3.

Written by Taylor with art by Trevor Hairsine, Gigi Baldissini, Rain Beredo, and Saida Temofonte plus covers by David Finch, Francesco Mattina, and a movie homage variant cover by Ben Oliver, in DCeased: Dead Planet #3, "a mysterious second 'garden' has been located on the other side of the planet, and John Constantine and Swamp Thing lead a mission to investigate...but what they discover will fundamentally change everything! The road to 'Earth War' begins!"

Here's a look at those preview images from next month's Dead Planet #3:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

For readers who haven't checked out the first issues yet, Best Shots review of DCeased: Dead Planet #1 suggests the new series "might even be better than the first series."

"For the more genre-savvy among us, it'd be easy to express skepticism about DCeased: Dead Planet — not only have we seen team-ups starring new generations of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman before, but more importantly, why would these characters who barely survived the first series tempt fate by ever returning to this cursed planet of Anti-Life-infected metahumans?" reads the review.

"Without spoiling too much of this series' big twist, Taylor elegantly lays out a perfect reason why — because heroes don't leave behind friends in need. He illustrates this through the lenses of several characters, but in particular, Taylor's counterpoints between new Superman Jon Kent and the reluctant Green Arrow work double-time by not only justifying the series as a whole, but making us feel something for these characters and their innate goodness, even in the face of almost hilariously bad odds."