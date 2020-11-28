These are the most played Legends in Apex Legends season 7

Apex Legends developer Respawn has revealed which Legends continue to dominate the roster as we settle into season 7, and while the top spot is unlikely to shock fans, others in the top five just might surprise you.

After asking players to correctly guess, in order, which top five Legends are played more than any other, Respawn came back a few hours later to confirm that the five most preferred Legends are Wraith, Bloodhound, Horizon, Octane, and Lifeline.

For me, it's Octane that's the most surprising addition here. But while he doesn't boast a particularly impressive win rate, his unique perks may make him more fun to play as, according to Respawn's Daniel Klein. Klein also hinted that more players are jumping from the dropship as Loba following her recent - and sorely-needed - buff (thanks DBLTAP ).

The correct order is:1. Wraith2. Bloodhound3. Horizon4. Octane5. Lifeline pic.twitter.com/fhDYoXQBUwNovember 27, 2020

Respawn Entertainment recently hinted that it has big plans for Apex Legends, suggesting we're "probably going to see the shooter becoming more than just a battle royale game" .

“Right now we’re a battle royale game,” Apex Legends' game director, Chad Grenier, recently teased. “I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love – how else can we use them?

“I think looking into the future, you’re probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these [limited time modes] and other ways to play. I think that’s a great starting point.”

"Apex Legends season 7 Ascension isn't just introducing a new map, a new legend, and a new mode of transportation – it feels bigger than that," we said in our Apex Legends season 7 hands-on preview . "The changes arriving this season are more all-encompassing than just newness, they feel more daring, and more willing to shift the meta or just completely throw it out in favour of a shiny new one. Naturally, these changes are more likely to be polarizing, but that's what you came here for."