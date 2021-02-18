The Witcher returns to comics with Witch's Lament

Geralt returns to comic books this summer with a new The Wicher limited series by one of CD Projekt Red's key writers.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament by writer Bartosz Sztybor with artist Vanessa R. del Rey, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Aditya Bidikar returns to the fictional fantasy realm of the Continent with a story inspired by tragic events from our own real world - and Geralt's past.

"The Witcher: Witch's Lament follows famed witcher Geralt after a routine hunt. But when the captured witch is burned at the stake, Geralt is haunted by images of her death, and a harrowing warning begins to take shape," reads Dark Horse Comics' description of The Witcher: Witch's Lament. "Soon, Geralt finds himself drawn into the mystery surrounding this heinous persecution."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Elements of this are reminiscent of the story of Felicia Cori, from The Witcher game franchise. First introduced in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, she was burned at the stake by witch hunters for being a mage in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - with Geralt coming up short in saving her.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament would be Sztybor's second comic book series in the franchise, after the current The Witcher: Fading Memories limited series. Sztybor is CD Projekt Red's narrative manager, and also a writer for its game. He's also an established comic book writer, with several Polish comic book series including the autobiographical OGN Come Back to Me Again.

Toss a coin for The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 (of 4) when it goes on sale on May 26.

