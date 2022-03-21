The Witcher 4 won't be an Epic Store exclusive

The Witcher 4 won't be an Epic Games Store exclusive, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

Although the studio hasn't confirmed exactly which platforms the game will eventually launch on whenever it does arrive, we do at least know that the game won't be an Epic Store exclusive for PC gamers.

The confirmation came from the official Witcher Twitter account in a reply to a fan suggesting that The Witcher 4 would only be available via Epic, rather than other storefronts like Steam and CD Projekt Red's own GOG.

We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront.March 21, 2022

Speculation started in response to the fact that CD Projekt Red has confirmed the game will be developed using the brand-new Unreal Engine 5.

"We're happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise," said CD Projekt Red. "This is an exciting moment as we're moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games."

"It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games' developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences."

Thankfully though, that doesn't seem to extend to PC storefront exclusivity with Epic too, which is great news for players wanting to use other PC game retailers.

CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is still en route, too.